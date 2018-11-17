Review: Adapted as a series for HBO, Elena Ferrante's 'My Brilliant Friend' is like Italian opera, soapy but sincere

But Girace, who is just 14, is increasingly fine as the script asks more of her; dark and thin, seeming to keep something secret behind her eyes, she can stand up to older actors and intimidate the intimidating characters they play. And Mazzucco, 15, blossoms as the story sends her out into the world. That both teenagers are tall and can look older than they are makes the often aggressive courtship of adolescent girls by older boys (and men) at least visually less disconcerting than it might be — though disturbing enough when you think for a moment.