Overrated/Underrated: Leon Bridges' 'Good Thing,' and let the fall of music festivals begin

The Royal Wedding: It's been just over seven years and a Middleton ago since America has gotten so fascinated by the romantic entanglements of the House of Windsor, an ongoing fixation that feels a little like checking in on your former landlord long after you've moved away. And yet here we with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and as the big day approaches, no detail is too small for the buildup to an event that will also be simulcast in some 200 theaters. While the show could be more satisfying than say "Overboard," it's a strange commentary that our obsession with celebrity can transcend borders and bloodlines.