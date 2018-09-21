Overrated/Underrated: 'Lodge 49' is your ideal late-summer companion, and please let the Muppets be

The personal lives of Muppets: Adding more fuel to the notion that there is no scandal, imaginary or otherwise, the internet will not devour, social media briefly shook this week with word that a former writer of “Sesame Street” considered Bert and Ernie a couple. Though the makers of the long-running show denied that any puppet possessed a sexual orientation in an effort to head off the inevitable political grandstanding to come, let’s consider why we apparently care so much. Muppets spend their lives working for our education and entertainment with people’s hands inside them. Just how much more intimately do the rest of us need to know them?