With a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr not only lost a job but also silenced a vital voice: Roseanne Conner's

Boycotts of the show had been called for on Twitter before it even premiered in March due to Barr's politics. Part of the outcry was partisan: She had voted for Donald Trump, as did her character on the show, and stood by her decision even when he made comments about immigrants that rattled the rest of Hollywood. But controversy is where Barr has always been most comfortable. She ruffled the feathers of the Moral Majority in the 1980s with her domestic goddess routine (which was embodied in "Roseanne"), flew in the face of post-9/11 patriotism when she mangled the national anthem and rolled in the mud with Obama-era conspiracy theorists on social media.