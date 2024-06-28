Martin Mull, comic actor, ‘Roseanne’ star and painter, dies at 80

The complete guide to home viewing
Martin Mull, the comedic actor best known for his roles in “Clue,” “Roseanne,” “Arrested Development” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” died Thursday. He was 80.
His daughter, TV writer and producer Maggie Mull, shared the news on Instagram.
“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” she wrote. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs.”
Mull, who was also a singer-songwriter, rose to fame in the 1970s on Norman Lear’s satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and its spinoffs, “Fernwood 2 Night” and “America 2-Night.”
The dry-witted comic played Colonel Mustard in the 1985 comedy “Clue” and Teri Garr’s boss in 1983’s “Mr. Mom.” He was Roseanne’s boss, Leon Carp, on her titular sitcom, private detective Gene Parmesan on “Arrested Development” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s” nosy Principal Kraft, in addition to voicing characters on animated shows, including “American Dad!” and “The Simpsons.”
The actor appeared in more than 200 Los Angeles Times articles across four decades. most recently in December. Following the death of Lear, a Times roundup of seven essential Lear shows noted Mull’s contributions to the oddball gallery of characters in “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”
Here’s a sampling of headlines from Mull’s life as actor and as painter. A full Times appreciation is forthcoming.
TruTV Comedy ‘I’m Sorry’ offers some fresh perspective
Mull is part of a praise-worthy sitcom cast that includes series creator Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott, Judy Greer and Kathy Baker. FULL STORY
Review: Martin Mull takes a surreal trip back to the Atomic Age
A few years later, The Times assessed another Mull art show, this time declaring his black-and-white paintings and graphite drawings: “They’re not bad, nor are they particularly exciting.” FULL STORY
‘Two and a Half Men’ welcomes Kutcher, buries Sheen
Mull gets laughs as Charlie Sheen’s grandfather as Sheen’s character is famously laid to rest on the CBS sitcom. FULL STORY
Catch that celebrity artist moment
Times art critic Christopher cheekily notes the trend of “coast-to-coast Hollywood celebrity art” filling museums, but then acknowledges that “some of this stuff is seriously worth looking at,” including “Mull’s poignant paintings of suburban alienation.” (Alas, the article is archived in The Times internal library but does not appear to turn up in Google searches.)
Art review: Martin Mull at Samuel Freeman
Mull earns praise for his gallery show, the writer declaring: “The strongest work here captures Mull’s trademark combination of ease and unease, economic boom and psychic bust through the simplest and cleanest of means.” FULL STORY
Comedy for art’s sake
The Times interviewed Mull about his painting in advance of a talk at the Orange County Museum of Art. “The paintings are your most intense, private moments. To put these intense moments in a situation so public. ... This is your dirty underwear hanging for God and everybody to see.” FULL STORY
Call Him an Artist Who Happens to Act
Mull says that when people learn he is a painter in addition to being an actor, the conversation usually turns to other celebrity dabblers in the arts including, “God forbid, Sly Stallone.” Mull emphasized that his TV and movie work is his “day job,” that painting is his first love, and that he only sells his work to people he likes. FULL STORY
A GLAAD Award for ‘Roseanne’
GLAAD honors go to the ABC series “Roseanne” for its inclusion of a recurring gay character played by Mull. FULL STORY
