Jimmy Kimmel jokingly bites the hand that feeds him at ABC's upfront presentation

Referencing his absence from the upfront presentation last year, Kimmel began with an update on his son, who just celebrated his first birthday and he said was "doing much, much better than network television." He took a shot at Fox's introduction of advertising "JAZ pods" the previous day ("sounds like something you'd use to wash leotards") and mocked NBC for its Chicago fixation in its block of Dick Wolf-produced procedurals that will make up its Wednesday slate.