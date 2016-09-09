TV This Week, Sept. 11-17: 'Sister Cities' and more

SUNDAY
Commemorations of the Sept. 11 attacks include the new specials “9/11: 15 Years Later,” “9/11: Timeline of Terror” and “102 Minutes That Changed America: 15th Anniversary.” 5 and 8 p.m. CNN; 6 p.m. Fox News Channel; 8 p.m. History Channel
Their lips are moving, but they’re not singing anything in the new special “Lip Sync Battle All-Stars Live.” With John Legend, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews. 5 and 8 p.m. Spike
“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis is an animated warrior adrift in the live-action ’burbs in the new sitcom “Son of Zorn.” With Cheryl Hines and Tim Meadows. 8 p.m. Fox
Never surrender: “Harry Potter’s” Michael Gambon portrays a post-WWII Winston Churchill in the new bio-drama “Churchill’s Secret” on “Masterpiece Classic.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” begets yet another spin-off, “Rob & Chyna.” 8 p.m. E!
Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty, and meet me tonight in Atlantic City for the “2017 Miss America Competition.” Chris Harrison and Sage Steele host. 9 p.m. ABC
Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun in new episodes of the period drama “Indian Summers” on “Masterpiece Classic.” With Julie Walters and Rachel Griffiths. 10 p.m. KOCE
It’s personal, professional and prurient as ever on the return of the period drama “Masters of Sex.” With Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan. 10 p.m. Showtime
The Dave Matthews Band kicks out the jams in their hometown of Charlottesville, Va., on a new “Neighborhood Sessions.” 10 p.m. TNT
MONDAY
If Ryan Lochte doesn’t win the trophy on “Dancing With the Stars,” he can always say he was robbed. Marcia from “The Brady Bunch” and Vanilla Ice are among the other celebs hoofing it this season. ” 5 p.m. ABC
The Los Angeles Rams play their first away game (and we miss them already) against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.” 7:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN
They’ll be hanging tough on the season finale of the obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC
The latest champion is crowned on “So You Think You Can Dance.” 8 p.m. Fox
Two young African American men from Chicago’s South Side pursue college careers in the documentary “All the Difference” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Also-rans from presidential elections past are recalled in the new six-part series “The Contenders.” First up: Sen. John McCain and the late Rep. Shirley Chisholm. 8 p.m. KOCE
“Frontline” gives the for-profit college industry gets a failing grade in the new exposé “A Subprime Education.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Speakers including actress-playwright Anna Deavere Smith weigh in on the state of education in America in an all-new “TED Talks.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne share footage they shot themselves while “Taking Fire” in the war in Afghanistan in this new series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
WEDNESDAY
Winners are also announced on the season finales of “America’s Got Talent” and “MasterChef.” 8 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m. Fox
Watch in awe as the “Forces of Nature” reveal themselves in this visually stunning four-part science series from the BBC. 8 p.m. KOCE
Floating classrooms? “Nova” imagines the “School of the Future” in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Quack! The new special “The Million Dollar Duck” checks in on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s annual Duck Stamp Contest. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Not-so-plain Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is back in action on a second season of the hit action drama “Blindspot.” Sullivan Stapleton also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
“South Park” launches its 20th season (!), followed by the new animated comedy “Legends of Chamberlain Heights.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Be very afraid: The anthology series “American Horror Story” returns with a tale of terror as yet untold. 10 p.m. FX
“SNL’s” Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers will leave no doc un-spoofed in new episodes of “Documentary Now!” 10 p.m. IFC
The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” logs out with an extended second-season finale. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Those who can, do — but they also teach, to pass on their techniques to new generations, on the return of “Craft in America.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Heidi Klum’s “Project Runway” is back with a preview special followed by the season premiere; with Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and mentor Tim Gunn. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
“Beauty and the Beast,” we hardly knew ye. This fantasy drama starring Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan ends its run after four seasons. 9 p.m. KTLA
The new special “Time for School: 2003-2016” looks at reading, writing and ’rithmetic in countries other than the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE
FRIDAY
It’s like deja vu and/or “Groundhog Day” all over again when Robbie Amell and Rachael Taylor get stuck in a time loop in the gritty new sci-fi movie “ARQ.” Any time, Netflix
The new documentary “White Helmets” follows first-responders tending to the wounded in Syria’s ongoing civil war. Any time, Netflix
“Z Nation,” the third-best zombie drama on cable, is back for a third season. With Keith Allan, Kellita Smith and DJ Qualls. 8 and 9 p.m. Syfy
“Art in the Twenty-First Century” begins a new season with visits to Chicago and Mexico City. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The new documentary “Guns N’ Roses: The Most Dangerous Band in the World” salutes the greatest rock ’n’ roll group this city ever produced — if you don’t count the Byrds, the Doors, X, Van Halen… 10 p.m. Showtime
Yes, they cannabis: Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld’s weed-themed Web comedy “High Maintenance” comes to cable. 11 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Ron Howard’s new documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” salutes the greatest rock ’n’ roll group that ever existed or ever will. Period. End of sentence. Any time, Hulu
If you want to get technical about it, watch the “2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards” celebrating those on the other side of the TV camera. 8 p.m. FXX
Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has to grin and bear it — only there ain’t much to grin about, though there is an actual bear — in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2015 frontier-era survival/revenge saga “The Revenant.” With Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson. 8 p.m. HBO
Secrets spill forth when estranged siblings reunite in the new TV movie “Sister Cities.” With Jacki Weaver, Stana Katic, Troian Bellisario and Michelle Trachtenberg. 8 p.m. Lifetime
