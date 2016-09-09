TV This Week, Sept. 11-17: 'Sister Cities' and more

SUNDAY

Commemorations of the Sept. 11 attacks include the new specials “9/11: 15 Years Later,” “9/11: Timeline of Terror” and “102 Minutes That Changed America: 15th Anniversary.” 5 and 8 p.m. CNN; 6 p.m. Fox News Channel; 8 p.m. History Channel

Their lips are moving, but they’re not singing anything in the new special “Lip Sync Battle All-Stars Live.” With John Legend, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews. 5 and 8 p.m. Spike

“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis is an animated warrior adrift in the live-action ’burbs in the new sitcom “Son of Zorn.” With Cheryl Hines and Tim Meadows. 8 p.m. Fox

Never surrender: “Harry Potter’s” Michael Gambon portrays a post-WWII Winston Churchill in the new bio-drama “Churchill’s Secret” on “Masterpiece Classic.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” begets yet another spin-off, “Rob & Chyna.” 8 p.m. E!

Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty, and meet me tonight in Atlantic City for the “2017 Miss America Competition.” Chris Harrison and Sage Steele host. 9 p.m. ABC

Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun in new episodes of the period drama “Indian Summers” on “Masterpiece Classic.” With Julie Walters and Rachel Griffiths. 10 p.m. KOCE

It’s personal, professional and prurient as ever on the return of the period drama “Masters of Sex.” With Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan. 10 p.m. Showtime

The Dave Matthews Band kicks out the jams in their hometown of Charlottesville, Va., on a new “Neighborhood Sessions.” 10 p.m. TNT

MONDAY

If Ryan Lochte doesn’t win the trophy on “Dancing With the Stars,” he can always say he was robbed. Marcia from “The Brady Bunch” and Vanilla Ice are among the other celebs hoofing it this season. ” 5 p.m. ABC

The Los Angeles Rams play their first away game (and we miss them already) against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.” 7:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN

They’ll be hanging tough on the season finale of the obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC

The latest champion is crowned on “So You Think You Can Dance.” 8 p.m. Fox

Two young African American men from Chicago’s South Side pursue college careers in the documentary “All the Difference” airing on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Also-rans from presidential elections past are recalled in the new six-part series “The Contenders.” First up: Sen. John McCain and the late Rep. Shirley Chisholm. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” gives the for-profit college industry gets a failing grade in the new exposé “A Subprime Education.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Speakers including actress-playwright Anna Deavere Smith weigh in on the state of education in America in an all-new “TED Talks.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne share footage they shot themselves while “Taking Fire” in the war in Afghanistan in this new series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

WEDNESDAY

Winners are also announced on the season finales of “America’s Got Talent” and “MasterChef.” 8 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m. Fox

Watch in awe as the “Forces of Nature” reveal themselves in this visually stunning four-part science series from the BBC. 8 p.m. KOCE

Floating classrooms? “Nova” imagines the “School of the Future” in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Quack! The new special “The Million Dollar Duck” checks in on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s annual Duck Stamp Contest. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Not-so-plain Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is back in action on a second season of the hit action drama “Blindspot.” Sullivan Stapleton also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

“South Park” launches its 20th season (!), followed by the new animated comedy “Legends of Chamberlain Heights.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Be very afraid: The anthology series “American Horror Story” returns with a tale of terror as yet untold. 10 p.m. FX

“SNL’s” Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers will leave no doc un-spoofed in new episodes of “Documentary Now!” 10 p.m. IFC

The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” logs out with an extended second-season finale. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

Those who can, do — but they also teach, to pass on their techniques to new generations, on the return of “Craft in America.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Heidi Klum’s “Project Runway” is back with a preview special followed by the season premiere; with Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and mentor Tim Gunn. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

“Beauty and the Beast,” we hardly knew ye. This fantasy drama starring Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan ends its run after four seasons. 9 p.m. KTLA

The new special “Time for School: 2003-2016” looks at reading, writing and ’rithmetic in countries other than the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE

FRIDAY