'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 20th anniversary: Where are the cast members now?

It’s been two decades since “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” debuted on the WB, giving little indication of the cultural significance it would gain over its seven-season run. While the WB has long since faded into the sunset, the cast of “Buffy” hasn’t. Here’s a look at where they are now.
Note: The credits listed below are far from all-inclusive, and not all the “crises” are crises — some are just dishy. As for showrunner Joss Whedon? Now he runs the world.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers, the slayer)
Credits: “Scooby Doo,” “Scream 2,” “Cruel Intentions,” “All My Children,” “Ringer,” “The Crazy Ones,” “Robot Chicken,” “Star Wars Rebels”
Crises: After George Michael’s death, she accidentally tweeted “#ripboygeorge” along with a lyric from a Culture Club song. She quickly apologized.
Connections: Gellar married Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002. They are still together and have two kids.
Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris, that guy from school)
Credits: “Kitchen Confidential,” “Private Practice,” “Big Gay Love,” “Criminal Minds”
Crises: Multiple — he was arrested in February 2014 on suspicion of obstructing and resisting arrest, in February 2015 on suspicion of grand theft and criminal mischief (he said he was in a blackout), in October 2015 on suspicion of choking his girlfriend. In the middle of all that, in August 2015, he walked off the “Dr. Phil” show, mid-interview. He’s also been to rehab a few times, including in April 2004, in October 2010 and after the “Dr. Phil” incident.
Connections: Married to actress Tressa DiFiglia in 2001; they split in 2007. Married Moonda Tee in October 2014; they split on Valentine's Day 2015.
Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg, the witch)
Credits: “American Pie,” “American Pie 2,” “American Wedding,” “American Reunion,” “How I Met Your Mother”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Married “Buffy” and “Angel” actor Alexis Denisof in October 2003. They have two daughters.
Anthony Head (Rupert Giles, the Watcher)
Credits: “Little Britain,” “Sold,” “The Invisibles,” “Merlin,” “The Iron Lady,” “Free Agents,” “You, Me & Them,” “Rocky Horror Show Live”
Crises: Felt guilty for spending eight years away from his daughters in Britain while he was in the U.S. working on “Buffy.”
Connections: Has two daughters with partner Sarah Fisher.
James Marsters (Spike, the other sexy brooding vampire)
Credits: “Angel,” “Without a Trace,” “Caprica,” “Smallville,” “Supernatural,” “Witches of East End,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Vidiots”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Has a son with ex-wife Liane Davidson and a niece whom he considers his daughter. He married Patricia Rahman in 2011.
Emma Caulfield (Anya Jenkins, strange demon in a strange world)
Credits: “Gigantic,” “Bandwagon: The Series,” “Life Unexpected,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Fantasy Hospital”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Married Cornelius Grobbelaar in 2006; they divorced in 2010. She has a child with Mark Leslie Ford.
Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn, like, Buffy Jr.)
Credits: “Six Feet Under,” “17 Again,” “Mercy,” “Weeds,” “Robot Chicken,” “Gossip Girl,” “Criminal Minds,” “Killing Kennedy,” “Guidance”
Crises: She was in line for Kristen Stewart’s role in the “Twilight” franchise, she says.
Connections: She’s been linked to men including Pete Wentz and Kid Cudi, but she’s managed to keep an official boyfriend confirmation off the radar.
David Boreanaz (Angel, sexy, brooding vampire)
Credits: “Angel,” “Bones”
Crises: Admitted in May 2010, while wife Jaime Bergman was pregnant, that he’d cheated with Tiger Woods’ mistress Rachel Uchitel. A “Bones” extra sued him in July 2010, alleging sexual harassment.
Connections: Married to Ingrid Quinn from 1997 to 1990. Has two children with Bergman, whom he married in 2001.
Kristine Sutherland (Joyce Summers, coolest mom ever)
Credits: “Comanche Moon,” “One Life to Live”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Has a daughter with husband John Pankow, whom she married in 1985.
Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase, the mean girl)
Credits: “Angel,” “Veronica Mars,” “Supernatural,” “The Lying Game”
Crises: Posed for Playboy in 2004.
Connections: Married Damion Hardy in October 2002; they split in 2007 and have a son together.
Amber Benson (Tara Maclay, Willow’s girlfriend)
Credits: “The Killing Jar,” “Supernatural,” “Morganville: The Series,” “Selling Isobel”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Dated “Buffy” alum Adam Busch from 2002 to 2009.
Seth Green (Oz, the sidekick)
Credits: “Batman Beyond,” “The Italian Job,” “Greg the Bunny,” “Four Kings,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Dads,” “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.,” “Robot Chicken,” “Family Guy,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: Married actress Clare Grant in 2010.
Marc Blucas (Riley Finn, the military boyfriend)
Credits: “First Daughter,” “We Were Soldiers,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Sleeping With Other People”
Crises: Nothing to write home about.
Connections: As of 2009, he’s married to journalist Ryan Haddon, who was previously married to Christian Slater. Blucas is stepfather to the son and daughter Haddon had with Slater.
Eliza Dushku (Faith)
Credits: “Angel,” “Bring It On,” “Tru Calling,” “Dollhouse,” “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H”
Crises: Dushku has struggled with alcohol and drug abuse. This week, she opened up about it to a youth conference and revealed that she’s been clean and sober for eight years.
Connections: Dated former Los Angeles Lakers player Rick Fox for nearly five years, ending it in June 2014 when she returned to her hometown, Boston, to pursue a sociology degree.
