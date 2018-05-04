Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' promises a feminist-friendly love story and a touch of Princess Di

As a British native familiar with the royal family, she was particularly inspired by reading an Elle essay Markle wrote about her racial identity and watching a speech she gave at the United Nations about female empowerment. "I just thought, 'Holy crap this woman is everything,' " Lacey recalled. "I was excited to try and put her into the world that I grew up with and see how is she going to react to those inevitable moments that are going to be quite tricky? There's a reason I live in California."