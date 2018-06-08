Former ‘Roseanne’ producer talks about revival's cancellation, potential spinoff: 'I would just move on'

Carsey said she was shocked by the allegations made against Cosby and shared her fond memories of working with him on the original NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. “The impact was what it was and all I can say is life gives you these surprises. The Roseanne political stance? What a surprise. Bill Cosby? A man who… All I can say is the guy who we worked with, the guy who we knew him to be, or thought him to be… was a wonderful guy, a collaborative guy, a brilliant guy. Very, very kind-hearted. When anybody on set had a loss or whatever, he was right there. It’s a shocker.”