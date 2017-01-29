Harper's Bazaar celebrates the world's most fashionable women in style

The night was cold, but the fashion was hot at Friday’s celebration honoring the 150th anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar and the fashion magazine’s choices for the 150 Most Fashionable Women in the world.

Actress Demi Moore, model Alessandra Ambrosio, actress/designer Nicole Richie and several other honorees attended the event at the Sunset Tower Hotel, joined by a who’s who of the fashion world including designer Tom Ford and supermodel Heidi Klum, who were there to help celebrate.

The starry gathering was accented by a smorgasbord of creative, eye-catching outfits. Style was everywhere--sequins and stripes, polka dots on cheetah print and stilettos.

“We’re the first fashion magazine in the world and it’s something that we’re very proud of,” said Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey, dressed in full-length, black Gabriela Hearst dress. “We wanted to celebrate it by showing the many, many women who look beautiful and most fashionable.”

To select this exclusive group of women, Bailey collaborated with editors from the magazine’s 33 editions across the globe. The list included musicians, actors and female trend-setters..

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner, one of the evening’s honorees, caused an instant stir when she arrived on the red carpet in a sheer black lace number with a flesh-toned bodysuit underneath .

“Choosing what to put on your body is one of the greatest signs of freedom,” said Julia Haart, creative director of La Perla, a luxury brand, and the woman behind Jenner’s provocative attire.

Salma Hayek, left, Tracee Ellis Ross at the event. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar Salma Hayek, left, Tracee Ellis Ross at the event. Salma Hayek, left, Tracee Ellis Ross at the event. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

After stopping for photos and interviews, celebrities stepped inside to mingle and sip champagne. Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC’s “black-ish” laughed with “X-Men Apocalypse” actress Alexandra Shipp. Jenner posed with fellow model Miranda Kerr for a selfie in another corner. “Maleficent” actress Elle Fanning, in a bold red dress, danced with her crew. Fashion designers smoked cigarettes on a patio overlooking the city.

But for all the primping and preening that must come with being one of the most fashionable women in the world, Salma Hayek, one of the evening’s honorees, made a small confession.

“When I don’t have to do this,” Hayek said, pausing for dramatic effect. “Baby, you’d be shocked. When nobody’s looking … if I can stay in my pajamas, I’d be happy taking a shower and then just changing into the next pajamas for the next day.”

makeda.easter@latimes.com

@makedaeaster