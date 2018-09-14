Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross on their new reality show and unisex Zadig & Voltaire collection

In their new E! series, “Ashlee+Evan,” which debuted earlier this month, fans of the couple are getting a closer look at their husband-and-wife antics. “A lot of times what people see is what they hear or what’s on your Instagram,” Ross said. “A photo or something like that [doesn’t allow you] to really get to know someone. It’s nice to be able to share the process of us making an album as well as who we really are.”