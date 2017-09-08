Celebrity stylists zero in on fall’s biggest fashion trends

A group of celebrity stylists, including Marni Senofonte and Lo Von Rumpf, gathered late last month for lunch at a West Hollywood restaurant to cover of-the-moment trends and present fast-fashion online subscription brand JustFab’s fall collection. (JustFab is part of El Segundo-based Tech Style Fashion Group.)

Before lunch (complete with a centerpiece of calla lilies mixed with leopard-print and glitter-heeled ankle boots) began, four stylists sat down with The Times to talk about what’s on their fall fashion radar.

Costume designer and fashion stylist Marni Senofonte works with Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé. (Marni Senofonte / JustFab)

Clients: Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé

Key trends: “Military is always a trend, but it’s big for fall. And luxurious velvets in rich colors. I would wear JustFab’s emerald velvet blazer with jeans and a T-shirt.

“We’re still into that whole luxe Renaissance look. A mix of tapestries, metallic embroideries and brocades. We’re also slowly moving into a ’90s vibe. I’ve been seeing a lot of that, even at Saint Laurent and pieces from Balenciaga, pieces like the bigger blazer and metallics in turtlenecks. Kendall’s really feeling the ’90s. In the ’90s, I worked at a Versace store in Boston, while going to [Emerson] College, so Kendall’s been wearing some of my old clothes I had in storage. Everyone is doing insane over-the-knee boots. JustFab has an awesome brown pair.”

Tailoring tip: “Add strong shoulder pads to any turtleneck or to a blazer in one size larger than you would ordinarily buy.”

New York Fashion Week: “I’m dressing Kendall, and am excited to see Tom Ford, Raf [Simons] for Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs. And I’m interested to see what Shayne Oliver does for Helmut Lang because his line Hood by Air is on hold now, and I used it for ‘Lemonade’ on the album cover.”

Favorite L.A. shops: Elyse Walker in Pacific Palisades, Please Do Not Enter in downtown L.A. and Opening Ceremony in Beverly Grove. “I even put together the cutest belt bag at Home Depot when I was there looking for an air compressor. I always say to my assistant, ‘You have to walk into a place and see things differently.’ I can look at a dress and already see it as a high-waist skirt and midriff top or a bodysuit or the arms as leg warmers.”

Favorite L.A. brands: Adaptation, the Perfext, Amiri and Fear of God.

What she was wearing: A silver Marni blouse, drawstring chevron-print trousers of her own design, oversize Grey Ant aviator glasses and suede Alaïa stiletto hiker boots.

Fashion stylist Maeve Reilly works with Janelle Monáe, Hailey Baldwin, Halsey and Tinashe. (JustFab)

Clients: Janelle Monáe, Hailey Baldwin, Halsey and Tinashe

Current projects: “I’m dressing Hailey [Baldwin] for fashion month [in New York and beyond] and I’m designing Halsey’s arena tour [in support of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” album] that kicks off Sept. 29, which is a lot with five looks and five dancers. Then Ms. Janelle Monáe has music coming [up], and Tinashe has a single coming out soon, too. So everyone’s in full-force mode.”

Key trends: “I’m excited that oversize blazers are coming back in spontaneous colors and herringbones and great plaids from Zara and JustFab to Balenciaga. For younger girls, it’s a fun piece to layer over a cropped top and be sexy underneath. Thigh-high boots are going on right now, and there are lots of way to style them, whether with suiting or a baggy T-shirt.”

Favorite L.A. shops: Just One Eye in Hollywood, Maxfield in West Hollywood, Barneys New York stores and Sorella Boutique in Fairfax.

What she was wearing: A DKNY T-shirt, Fear of God racer-stripe track pants, Lace by Tanaya crystal hoop earrings, layered rings and necklaces by Danielle Guizio, Shay, Jacquie Aiche and Lorraine Schwartz.á

Wardrobe stylist Natalie Saidi's clients include Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpson and Veronica Dunne. (JustFab)

Clients: Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpson and Veronica Dunne

Key trends: “I’m obsessed with socks. Glitter socks, sports socks, fun socks to wear with open-toe chunky high heels and dresses or skirts. It has a feminine, ’60s kind of vibe with a cute mini-dress. If you don’t feel like dressing up, wear a fabulous coat and belt it. Coats with embellished sleeves, whether it’s a big ruffle or rhinestones or spikes, are a big thing. And track pants, tight or baggy, to wear with heels or sneakers.”

Closet essentials: “A great pair of chunky low boots to wear with any outfit — from feminine floral dresses to jeans. And a slip dress because fall is all about layering. Throw a turtleneck under it, belt it and add a boot or throw a belted coat over it.”

Favorite L.A. shops: Vintage stores Resurrection and Decades in Beverly Grove. “The ’80s are really coming back now whether it’s the metallics or the brighter colors.”

What she was wearing: Love Binetti tapestry racer-stripe track pants and an off-the-shoulder For Love & Lemons top.

Image consultant and stylist Lo Von Rumpf works with Lucy Hale, Kelli Berglund and Jake Miller. (JustFab)

Clients: Lucy Hale, Kelli Berglund and Jake Miller

Key trends: “Every girl needs a killer trench coat to rock with cocktail dresses or jeans, and I’d get a fun color like blush pink. Burberry and Derek Lam have beautiful trenches, and JustFab has a millennial pink, military-inspired trench that I’m obsessed with. Then a great midi skirt because you can style it five different ways. I love the fit-and-flare silhouette because it’s nice and flowy with a little nod to the ’50s.”

Men’s trends: “Add a cardi to the mix. Even if your style is more bad boy, it looks cool to have a cardigan under a leather moto jacket. For the adventurous guy, I love nice leather pants with a polo shirt and Converse Chuck Taylors or boat shoes, a twist I recently saw in the Hamptons.”

Favorite L.A. shops: Alice + Olivia stores for dresses, Intermix boutiques and for guys, All Saints stores and Opening Ceremony in Beverly Grove. “I find the most affordable gems in little shops in the garment district and Santee Alley in downtown L.A. from suiting to trendy jewelry.”

What he was wearing: An embroidered Guess jean jacket, a Diesel T-shirt, Burberry jeans and Gucci fur-lined Princetown slippers.

