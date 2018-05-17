Debbie Allen on her upbringing with sister Phylicia Rashad and what their mother taught them

"We grew up with not a lot of money. We grew up with racial segregation. We grew up not being able to go to ballet class or downtown to a restaurant or to a movie," said Allen, who opened the L.A.-based Debbie Allen Dance Academy in 2001. "And so my mother, Vivian Ayres, always made us believe that we were part of a universe that welcomed us and wanted our creativity and was waiting for us to do something good. And so we've been doing that forever."