An eclectic merchandise mix, an emphasis on art and a jampacked hippo make Dover Street Market Los Angeles a must-visit

Not-window windows, not-wall walls and an off-the-beaten path location so random that it all but requires the use of a mapping app (even if you think you can navigate to the corner of Imperial and 6th streets by yourself) may sound like a recipe for retail disaster, but Joffe and Kawakubo have built their stable of Comme des Garçons brands (currently numbering more than a dozen) and five other Dover Street Market retail spaces worldwide (the first opened in London in 2004, the only other U.S. outpost opened in New York in 2013) on being staunchly and creatively oppositional.