A post-Coachella Beyoncé pop-in helps highlight the Dundas label's Melrose Avenue pop-up shop

The Norwegian-born Dundas, whose fashion CV includes stints at Roberto Cavalli (as chief designer from 2002 to 2005 and later creative director from March 2015 to October 2016) and Emilio Pucci (where he served as artistic director from 2008 to 2015) is probably best known for the sparkly gold-beaded stunner of a dress he designed for Beyoncé's 2017 Grammy Award performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," complete with a halo-like sun-ray headdress. (He also designed the red-sequined gown she wore later that same evening.)