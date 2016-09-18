Stars show off beauty regimens and fashion moments before they hit the Emmys red carpet

The 68th Primetime Emmys red carpet is starting, and a host of stars have already posted on social media about their fittings, facials and beauty regimens and offered hints at what they're wearing to the ceremony.

Despite the high temperatures in Los Angeles today, the fashion game should be on high with a number of stars wearing custom and likely spring/summer ’17 looks from designers and brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Dior.

E! News has reported that Taraji P. Henson will be wearing custom Vera Wang. (Of course, one of the big questions is: What will Beyoncé wear to tonight’s ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles?)

Here are some tweets and Instagram posts showing off stars and their Emmy-red-carpet preparations.

When it comes to beauty masks, there’s a big question: Who wore this look best? Maybe Sarah Paulson, who posted days ago that she was trying to avoid getting sick before the big Emmys weekend.

Holland Taylor posted a photo of Paulson wearing a beauty mask as she was getting ready for the Emmys.

And the Hollywood guys are having their fashion fun as well.

