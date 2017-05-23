Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato collaborate on a sporty new collection for Fabletics

It turned out to be serendipity when Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato first crossed paths in a New York gym.

A year after the two stars met, Lovato was sitting in an otherwise closed bar at the Beverly Hills Hotel, primed to unveil her line for Fabletics, the first time the athleisure label co-founded by Hudson has entered into a design collaboration.

“All of a sudden this deal came about,” said Lovato, wearing an off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli dress. “I’ve always wanted to be part of Fabletics. It’s an incredible partnership.”

As the singer chatted with us on a recent cloudy day, guests made their way downstairs into the hotel’s Crystal Garden for a light lunch (deviled eggs, mozzarella-and-tomato skewers and such) and bottled libations from Pressed Juicery.

The area was filled with appropriate diversions: a boxing ring, a life-sized Jenga game and a white lacquered ping-pong table (atop which people rested their glasses of Prosecco.)

Fabletics From left: Anabelle tank, $24.95; Bobbie tank, $24.95; and Bobby tank, $24.95 From left: Anabelle tank, $24.95; Bobbie tank, $24.95; and Bobby tank, $24.95 (Fabletics)

Guests such as Molly Sims and Amanda Peet were serenaded by the Musyca Children’s Choir and tunes spun by DJ Samantha Ronson, while fierce-looking models in the Demi Lovato for Fabletics line ambled among them.

“I wanted it to represent my style, to be inspired by my music lifestyle,” Lovato said about the line, which ranges from $24.95 to $54.95.

“I like to work out a lot. I like to stay active. I wanted to design comfortable clothes that make people feel confident,” she said, adding that she does mixed martial arts training six days a week at elite Los Angeles gym Unbreakable Performance Center.

Lovato’s “girl power” leitmotif resonates through the Fabletics offering, which is available online. Some of the 15 styles from the line of tanks and leggings seem specifically intended for Lovato fans. Her name is emblazoned across them or scrambled on leggings.

Other pieces carry one-word epithets including “Unbroken” and “Confident,” which also happen to be the names of two of Lovato’s albums. The hem of a fitted black tank is brandished by a ring of “I don’t give a ...” lettering in repeat.

Black spandex leggings are adorned with prints of yellow and red blooms. Overall, the major point Lovato appears to make with her collection is this: Don’t expect to go unnoticed in this line of workout clothes.

Fabletics From left: Lisette high-waisted legging in "Demi" print, $54.95; Lisette high-waisted legging in tag floral, $54.95; and Lisette high-waisted legging in tag ombre, $54.95. From left: Lisette high-waisted legging in "Demi" print, $54.95; Lisette high-waisted legging in tag floral, $54.95; and Lisette high-waisted legging in tag ombre, $54.95. (Fabletics)

For Hudson, who was relaxed and chatty as she greeted guests, athleisure wear today needs to be “fashion first.” Fabletics, which mainly works on a subscription model, was ultimately intended for people who wear exercise clothes for more than just exercise.

“Nobody was focusing on the versatility of [workout] clothes,” Hudson said. “I’d start seeing girls who would take their own fashion sense into the gym or cycling class. It should be workout-to-lunch type clothing at this point because this is what women wear all day. We’re working on a legging called the ‘naked legging’ because it dries really fast, and you can feel good wearing it. You want something you can work out in and that’s still cute.”

