Retail brand Fred Segal set to return to Malibu's Cross Creek Road in early 2019

The Malibu boutique is part of an ambitious plan by Fred Segal’s current owners (Sandow and Evolution Media Capital, the latter of which took a majority stake in the brand in 2014) to expand the brand’s retail presence. Since acquiring the Fred Segal nameplate, stores have sprouted both near (inside LAX in 2013) and far (in Tokyo in 2015), with a 13,000-square-foot West Coast flagship joining the lineup last September. (The original ivy-covered space on Melrose, which is still home to original Fred Segal tenants Ron Herman and Ron Robinson, is not part of the Sandow / Evolution Media portfolio)