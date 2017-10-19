A collection of fashion pieces celebrates the opulent lifestyle of Gianni Versace

The name Gianni Versace has long been associated with glamour, his namesake label well-known in the fashion world for its bright colors, bold patterns and over-the-top opulence.

Two decades after the fashion designer was killed at his Miami Beach, Fla., home, Farfetch and London’s vintage mecca William Vintage have teamed up by amassing a vast collection of pieces from the house, which are being sold at the William Vintage store, on williamvintage.com and on Farfetch.com.

Andreia Rodrigues The Gianni Versace Couture wool and floral-printed silk jacket with bow detailing, left, and the Gianni Versace Couture Fantasia Scozzese printed silk shirt are from the spring/summer 1993 Miami collection and are sold for $2,486 at William Vintage and on Farfetch.com. The Gianni Versace Couture wool and floral-printed silk jacket with bow detailing, left, and the Gianni Versace Couture Fantasia Scozzese printed silk shirt are from the spring/summer 1993 Miami collection and are sold for $2,486 at William Vintage and on Farfetch.com. (Andreia Rodrigues)

“We wanted to mark the 20th anniversary with 20 years of his work,” says William Blanks-Blaney, founder of William Vintage.

The collection is said to be the largest ever assembled, consisting of 500 pieces from the late 1970s through 1997, the year of the designer’s final collection before his death.

“We focused on pieces which are uniquely and unmistakably Gianni,” says Candice Fragis, Farfetch’s buying and merchandising director. “There are a number of very rare and high-value pieces within the collection — the 1992 Harness dresses from the Bondage Collection and Gianni’s spectacular Oroton metal pieces amongst the more expensive and important.”

Ranging in price from $300 to $60,000, the collection covers all facets of Versace’s iconic designs and has been gathered over the years thanks to stylists, models and private collectors. “There are so many superb discoveries within the collection,” Blanks-Blaney says. “My personal favorites are the iconic silk shirts and the fabled Harness dresses from 1992.”

To celebrate the collection, Farfetch and William Vintage threw a party at a private home in Beverly Hills earlier this month, hosted by Blanks-Blaney and stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

In homage to Versace’s decadent approach to life, there was a pool, extensive gardens and installations of some of the exceptional vintage pieces as well as Speedo-clad male models lounging poolside.

“The party was a real celebration of not just the collaboration and launch but of Gianni himself,” Blanks-Blaney says. “We wanted to honor his designs and his approach to life, and L.A. seemed the perfect location in every way.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images for Farfetch Kate Bosworth attends the Farfetch and William Vintage celebration of the work of Gianni Versace hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney. Kate Bosworth attends the Farfetch and William Vintage celebration of the work of Gianni Versace hosted by Elizabeth Stewart and William Banks-Blaney. (John Sciulli / Getty Images for Farfetch)

The soiree drew A-listers, fashion-world heavyweights and vintage addicts, including Amal Clooney, Rachel Zoe, Kate Bosworth and “It” girl Caroline Vreeland.

“Gianni was always about pure, unadulterated joy, and there was so much romance and happiness within his work,” Blanks-Blaney says. “That's something that has never been as relevant as right now. His use of color, embellishment and his widely diverse inspirations shaped nearly every designer.”

Fragis agrees, saying although 20 years have passed, Versace’s relevance has never waned. “[Versace] celebrated fashion, form and fit, and that still resonates today,” she says. “It’s important for us to celebrate the man who was instrumental in the history of fashion.”

AP The late Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace is shown in this March 16, 1993 file photo, standing at a second-story window overlooking the patio of his Miami Beach mansion during renovation work. The late Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace is shown in this March 16, 1993 file photo, standing at a second-story window overlooking the patio of his Miami Beach mansion during renovation work. (AP)

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.

ALSO

Power of Women lunch celebrates Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Pfeiffer and others

Fergie, Chris Martin, James Corden perform at amfAR Gala honoring Julia Roberts

Donna Karan, Dionne Warwick, Rosanna Arquette receive honors at Cinémoi's CineFashion Film Awards