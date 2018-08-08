Getting down and dirty at the Great American Mud Wrestle event

While mud wrestling typically involves, as Pearce put it, “dirty old men going to see hot chicks wrestle in mud,” he and Barker said they hoped to avoid the sport’s fetishistic sleaze by flipping the tradition on its head. They were particularly inspired by popular mud wrestling parties they heard happened at the infamous-but-long-shuttered Tropicana Motel in West Hollywood, where rock-‘n’-roll types such as Joan Jett, Tom Waits and Jim Morrison hung out and lived. “That was the last time [mud wrestling] was a special piece of Hollywood cultural history,” Barker said. “We haven’t seen anything like that again.”