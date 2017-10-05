'Project Runway' host Heidi Klum reveals all about her fall/winter intimate apparel collection

By now, most TV viewers have heard supermodel-entrepreneur-“Project Runway” host Heidi Klum’s signature phrase, “One day you’re in, and the next day you’re out,” on the Lifetime fashion-design series, which is in its 16th season.

Klum, 44, appears to be living proof that it is possible to remain perennially “in.” During a summer brunch at the Hotel Bel-Air, Klum, who recently wrapped her fifth season as a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” unveiled her latest Heidi Klum Intimates collection, which is sold at www.heidiklumintimates.com and Bloomingdale’s.

The first delivery of bras, panties, slips and bodysuits ($25 to $170, including maternity and extended sizing into G cups) dropped in August, and additional styles will be added monthly. The German native has served as the face and creative director for her namesake lingerie line since January 2015.

Last month, Klum’s new Esmara by Heidi Klum apparel, footwear and handbag collection ($6.99 to $49.99, sold in stores) debuted at global discount grocery store chain Lidl; that German-based company recently launched in the United States.

And then there is Klum’s role as mother to four children ages 7 to 13 with ex-husband Seal. (At the Hotel Bel-Air, Klum talked about her 13-year-old daughter Leni’s high school applications, dedication to dance and alpha personality. “If she were here, she’d be the boss of the table,” Klum said.)

As she chatted about her fashion endeavors, Klum, who isn’t afraid of showing some skin, pulled down her Rag & Bone blouse to reveal a peek at her eponymous white lace bra.

Pieces from Heidi Klum's latest Heidi Klum Intimates campaign, which was shot in Santa Monica. Francesco Carrozzini

Tell us about the evolution of Heidi Klum Intimates.

Bendon [the New Zealand umbrella company also produces Heidi Klum Swim and Heidi Klum Man underwear] came to me and told me that their relationship with Elle [Macpherson] was ending, which had been an existing brand for 25 years. It was obviously working quite well so I wanted to give the women who loved the line their favorite shapes. But I introduced new ones because I felt like there was nothing for a woman who loves a natural shape. ... And for me, the lace is key to standing out in this flooded market. I look through so many different laces and try to find what’s modern and unusual because I feel like the eye is drawn to that and the color. And obviously it has to have a great fit. We are going heavily into sleepwear in July 2018.

Heidi Klum says fit and lace are important factors for her intimate apparel line called Heidi Klum Intimates. Francesco Carrozzini

What’s your fashion line with Lidl like?

Esmara launched at New York Fashion Week, and we dropped in 34 countries in over 10,000 stores around the world in September. I’m very proud that I was chosen to be their very first designer because they really wanted to break into the fashion market. They have everything else: eggs, beef, pots and pans, rugs, beauty products. What was important to me, when the project is so mass, was how the clothes are being made in terms of chemicals, being good to this planet and that children are not making the clothes. ... The next drop will be before Christmas.

What are your beauty secrets?

I’m so simple that way. I love Mario Badescu’s blue Buttermilk Moisturizer and I get old-fashioned facials at European Secret Skin Care in Valley Village.

About your work on “Project Runway,” what are you most proud of?

I love that the integrity of the show has never changed. It is not about the gossip. Our producers don’t push fake things or weird things. It is all real. It is really about the designing. This year, we have models of all size. And some didn’t love that because they weren’t used to it. They didn’t expect it, and maybe it was harder for them. But if you want to be a designer, you have to dress all women. I’m very proud of Christian Siriano, our “Project Runway” Season 4 winner, one of the pioneers to have models of all different sizes.

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

Fashion Videos

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.

ALSO

Natacha Ramsay-Levi's debut collection for Chloé makes her one to watch

At Paris Fashion Week, Kenzo plays a memorable game of denim and dragons

The harried jetsetter as spring 2018 trendsetter? Maison Margiela says, 'Oui!'