Tennessee high school's customized kicks land $75,000 in arts funding from Vans

For the ninth year of its Custom Culture competition, the Cypress-based action sports brand switched things up by focusing specifically on high schools that have had their arts education funding cut, selecting 500 high schools from a pool of 2,000 registered entrants. Those 500 schools each recieved two pairs of blank canvas Vans to customize based on the themes of 'Local Flavor' and 'Off The Wall.' In late April, the work of the 50 semifinalist schools was posted online where public voting further winnowed the field to the five finalists from which Vans and its program sponsors (including Journeys, Yoobi, Laguna College of Art + Design and Americans for the Arts) plucked the final five.