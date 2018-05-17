Joe Jonas chats about DNCE's sneaker collaboration with K-Swiss and the evolution of his own style

Funk-rock band DNCE is getting into the sneaker game with K-Swiss. Lead singer Joe Jonas recently called to discuss their new collaboration after hitting the gym with fiancé Sophie Turner . “I’m currently walking out of the bathroom,” Jonas said over the phone late last month, as he made his way through a noisy West Hollywood gym.

As paparazzi shots later revealed, Jonas, who was next to Turner, wore a black graphic hoodie, baseball cap turned backwards, athletic shorts and tights paired with — what else? — his new K-Swiss shoes, which dropped that same day.

Jonas said his “Game of Thrones” actress-fiancé was still waiting for her pair.

Each of the four styles of DNCE X K-Swiss sneakers. K-Swiss

“I hope that her favorites are mine,” he said. “She actually doesn’t have them yet. She’s been a little upset about that, but they’re on their way.”

The capsule collection, which is available exclusively at Journeys stores and on www.KSwiss.com, includes four styles that reflect each band member’s varied taste. Jonas’ shoe features a simple, black redesign of K-Swiss’ Gen-K Icon Knit sneaker. The other styles are DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee’s disco ball-inspired take on the brand’s Classic VN; bassist Cole Whittle’s colorful remix of K-Swiss’ ST329 design; and drummer Jack Lawless’ monochromatic Irvine T shoe.

“It shows our different personalities,” Jonas said of the collaboration, which ranges in price from $70 to $110 and took a year to create. Jonas said he has been road testing his shoes for the last few months to make sure they’re “comfortable and user friendly.” Luckily, they’re stylish too, as evident from a compliment Jonas received during his workout session. “Someone was like, ‘Man, I love those K-Swiss. I haven’t seen those,’ ” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s because I made them.’”

Joe Jonas. K-Swiss

Jonas said his style has evolved since the Jonas Brothers days. Nowadays he said he prefers “looser jeans, not as tight as shirts, not as flat ironed as hair.” On stage, he said he still likes to take risks and wear clothing that “compliments the music. There’s still a little bit of old school me where I like to wear the suit and dress up sometimes.”

For everyday wear, Jonas said he enjoys shopping at vintage stores, including Round Two off Melrose Avenue. He’s a fan of mixing vintage band T-shirts and animation-inspired clothing such as a bomber jacket featuring “The Simpsons” with designer pieces from Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and Richard Chai.

Jonas said he’s also a sneaker fanatic (he owns 500 pairs) and has recently gotten into tattoos.

“It’s addictive,” he said, sharing that he often decides what to ink “in the moment.”

He and Turner got matching tattoos in March, and he added four new designs to his body in April.

“I love art,” Jonas said, “so I just go with the flow, and if I like something, I rock it.”

The DNCE X K-Swiss capsule collection includes Joe Jonas' shoe, a simple, black redesign of K-Swiss' Gen-K Icon Knit sneaker. K-Swiss

Next up, Jonas is headed to Australia for a month to finish this season of “The Voice.” Then, he’ll shift focus back to DNCE. Although the band released a new single, “Hands Up,” in April, members have been actively working on new music during the last six months. Jonas said he hopes to release it sometime this summer.

Asked if his DNCE bandmates might perform at his upcoming wedding to Turner, Jonas said with a laugh, “You know what? I wouldn’t be able to answer that. We’re taking our sweet time with planning.” He hasn’t begun looking for a tuxedo yet for the big day. “It’s way too far out,” he said.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.