New York Fashion Week: Kate Spade reboots for spring/summer 2019 with a pink and peppy floral-filled collection

At the Kate Spade New York runway show Friday, a trail of sparkling silver glitter traced the models’ route across a pale pink carpet, and a card at each seat read, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went,” a touching tribute to the label’s namesake whose June suicide sent shock waves through the fashion world.
The spring/summer 2019 collection, the first since her passing (Kate Spade and co-founder/husband Andy Spade haven’t been involved with the brand since 2007) was also the first presented under new creative director Nicola Glass, a former senior vice president of accessories at Michael Kors, who made an impressive debut by bringing the brand back to its accessible luxury roots.
A collection full of all things feminine, sophisticated, pretty and peppy, the color palette popped with solids — predominantly pale pinks and purples, cheery yellows and bold blues — as well as patterned pieces that alternated between bold geometric patterns and smile-inducing, just-this-side-of whimsical florals. Most looks were accessorized with chic head scarves (also in evidence on the Tom Ford runway earlier in the week) and oversized sunnies.
Standout looks included the runway opener — a pink and black silk dress in a four-petal floral graphic pattern with matching head scarf paired with purple below-the-knee boots; a blue and purple version of the same floral pattern in a knit polo paired with high-waisted, cobalt blue capri pants; and a dusty lilac trench coat with contrasting menswear check lapels.
Against the backdrop of the founding designer’s untimely passing, showing a genuinely feel-good, smile-on-you-face collection would appear to be a nearly insurmountable challenge. However, it’s one that Glass passed with flying colors.