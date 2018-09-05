Harlem's Fashion Row event ends with a surprise reveal: LeBron James' next Nike shoe is for women

“I had the example of my mother every single day,” James said. “I couldn’t image being 16 years old and having a kid, being a sophomore in high school and having to raise a kid by myself without the means, without the support system — without anything — and giving that kid a sense of pride, a sense of strength. … Because of you, Gloria James, I’m able to receive this award, to be in a position today to be able to give back — and showcase why I believe African American women are the most powerful women in the world.”