Reebok jumps into the dude's romper arena with the ReeRomp

The romper-for-dudes trend apparently has legs. Just three days after Aced Design’s Kickstarter campaign for a men’s version of the short-pantsed one-piece (called the RompHim) went live — and became a viral sensation — the Reebok brand followed (half)suit by announcing an activewear version it’s calling the ReeRomp.

The $89 ReeRomp, which will be available for purchase in late June, is a hooded, short-sleeve one-piece made from Reebok’s Activechill sweat-wicking fabric. Details include stash pockets (“for your shades,” notes the website), a reflective zipper and a reflective hood lining. According to the website, Reebok’s one-piece will be offered in just one color — white.

Aced Design's version of the male romper, left, and a blue terrycloth version worn by Sean Connery as James Bond in "Goldfinger" (with Shirley Eaton and Ian Fleming). (Aced Design, left; Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images)

Though the single colorway is a perfectly utilitarian option for the bro on the go, it’s nowhere near as stylish as the button-front versions being offered through Chicago-based Aced Design’s Kickstarter campaign, which include red chambray and blue chambray as well as a paint-splatter-print that’s already sold-out. (Boldly patterned and seersucker versions are expected to follow after the Kickstarter-funded ones ship in August.)

Mock the dude onesie as a strange look if you will — we certainly have — but Aced Design and Reebok aren’t exactly breaking new ground in the menswear world.

For proof of that, one need look no further than Sean Connery as James Bond making a memorable appearance in a blue terrycloth one-piece with a zippered front and belted waist in “Goldfinger.”

That film hit theaters in 1964, which means — literally and figuratively — Agent 007 was into the onesie-and-short-pants combination long before the folks behind the current crop of bro rompers were in short pants.

