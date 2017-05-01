A look at the fashion hits, misses and more at the 2017 Met Gala

It’s May 1, and that means one thing in the fashion world. Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour gets to welcome celebrities, socialites and other guests for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York.

This year, the gala is celebrating the opening of the new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” which already is receiving high praise from the media.

The co-chairs of the gala are Wintour, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

While you might not make it to New York to see the exhibit, you can still join in on who’s wearing what to the annual fashion affair. Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the fashion and celebrities hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala.