How well-suited director Paul Feig takes his style cues from classic Hollywood

Feig said the idea just worked. “I had to make sure I could justify it for the movie,” he said, “and I could because Emily is in the fashion industry, and she’s always kind of in charge — the captain of the ship — because she’s in charge of a very powerful man, [her fashion-designer boss] Dennis Nylon. … And she wears the pants in her [own] family too. … I loved [the suiting idea] because it had this power quality to it but also a tough femininity. And also because this kind of creature needed to exist in Stephanie’s world. She needed to be like an alien that came into this world of parents and Lululemon yoga pants.”