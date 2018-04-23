Race to Erase MS gala celebrates 25th anniversary with Flo Rida and an Alice and Olivia runway show

The Race to Erase MS gala always seems to end with a dance party, and the 25th anniversary event was no exception. “We did come to party, right?” said rapper Flo Rida, closing the evening of festivities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

“What I need to know,” the rapper then said, “is which one of our ladies out here is going to come on stage with me?” Then not one but what appeared to be about 20 women in cocktail frocks crowded onto the platform to join Flo Rida for his next number.

The event

Nancy Davis, founder of Race to Erase MS, and Stacey Bendet, chief executive officer of fashion label Alice and Olivia. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

The April 20 affair marked the fundraiser’s quarter-century by packing in a runway show of the glam Alice and Olivia collection by Stacey Bendet and performances by Flo Rida, Elle King and Siedah Garrett.

Perhaps it all could have been summed up by the night’s emcee Scott Rogowsky, who jokingly called the gala “25 years’ worth of entertainment jammed into one evening.”

The crowd

Rumer Willis at the Race to Erase MS Gala. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

On taking the stage, Rogowsky, host of the mobile game-show app HQ Trivia, said, “I realize 80% of you have no idea who I am,” and then added, “Ask your children.”

Anne Heche, Peter Facinelli and Randy Jackson introduced performers to a star-infused audience that included Avril Lavigne, Rumer Willis, AnnaLynne McCord, Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian, Byron Allen, LaToya Jackson, Frances Fisher, Camille Grammer , Joan Collins, Lance Bass, Logan Browning, Tracy Campbell and Pepi Sonuga.

The scene

Victoria Justice speaks onstage holding a Pomeranian. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

For the gala’s nearly two-hour silent auction, guests meandered the hotel’s garden to bid on, among other things, exotic trips, designer clothes, art, entertainment packages and internships.

Later in the ballroom, guests opened their wallets for a nine-item high-ticket live auction, paying $9,000 for a Pomeranian puppy, shown off by Victoria Justice; $15,000 for dinner at the Osbourne home with Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack Osbourne; and $250,000 for one of the first Ferrari Portofinos in Los Angeles.

The quotes

Jack Osbourne, left, Pearl Osbourne, founder of Race to Erase MS Nancy Davis and Kelly Osbourne at the 25th annual Race to Erase MS gala. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Recalling the day she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis , event founder Nancy Davis said, “I was told I would never walk again and the most I could look forward to in my life was being able to operate the remote control on my TV set.”

She then added about the progress that has been made, “Today we have 15 FDA-approved treatments on the market.”

Founder of Race to Erase MS Nancy Davis onstage. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

“I definitely want to take my hat off to everyone who’s joining in the Race to Erase MS,” Flo Rida said.

Yet for all the joy and partying, he then said, “I also have to say that tonight is a very emotional night for myself,” as he noted the passing of musician, DJ and record producer Avicii, who had died that day. “He’s the one who produced the record ‘Good Feeling’ for myself, which helped extend my career. So, condolences to his family. May he rest in peace in heaven.”

The numbers

Special guests onstage at the 25th annual Race to Erase MS Gala on Saturday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Since its founding in 1993, the Race to Erase MS has raised more than $47 million to fund research into improved treatments and ultimately a cure for multiple sclerosis. This year’s gala raised more than $1.6 million from tickets starting at $1,000, tables up to $100,000, the auctions and additional donations.

