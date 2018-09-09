Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton among the high-profile guests helping Ralph Lauren mark a fashionable 50 years

It was here that Spielberg could be seen chatting with West, and De Niro made small talk (or perhaps big talk) with Winfrey. Former New York senator, first lady and Secretary of State Clinton (dressed in a custom blue silk faille dress based on a spring 2019 Ralph Lauren resort collection look) shared her appreciation for the man behind the brand, explaining that she first got to know him in the ’90s, when he helped fund the restoration and preservation of the Star Spangled Banner flag, which flew over Ft. McHenry in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write the national anthem.