Olivia Culpo collaborates with Le Tote; Chris Paul teams with Five Four Club on men's collection

It’s finally summer. Time to refresh your wardrobe? If the answer is yes, here are some possibilities: A women’s wear line goes local with an affordably chic pop-up, while a basketball star and a beauty pageant winner each offer special clothing collections. Now, before you go shopping, here’s what’s happening on the fashion scene this season in Los Angeles.

Avec les Filles

A look at Joyce Azria's Avec les Filles pop-up space. (Joyce Azria)

Joyce Azria’s line Avec les Filles may be available in 150 Macy’s stores nationwide, but it was still important to the Los Angeles designer to have a local retail presence. That’s why she wanted a pop-up space.

“It's like an experiential center where we can have events and offer private shopping,” Azria said of the 2,000-square-foot pop-up, which opened in May near the Grove, carrying on-trend clothes at accessible prices. The offerings include top sellers such as a silk robe dress, crisp shift dresses and snug summer jackets. Most items are between $50 and $100, with jackets up to $595.

Avec les Filles’ pop-up store, 217 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call (213) 358-2752, Ext. 317, to confirm daily hours. aveclesfilles.com

Five Four Club X Chris Paul

A look from the Chris Paul Collection for Five Four Club. (Five Four Club)

When Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul was asked by Five Four Club, a men’s fashion subscription box brand, to collaborate on a collection, “it felt bigger than just a business deal,” said Paul, who worked on the collection with his stylist Courtney Mays. Paul’s debut offering with the L.A.-based company launched June 20, and the 20-piece capsule collection includes slender sporty pants, fitted long-sleeved tees and dressier shirts with innovative plaid prints.

“I wanted it to be versatile — pieces to wear to dinner or a theme park, but more elevated than jeans and a T-shirt,” he said. Take note, subscribers: The collection is a standalone offering pieces priced between $20 and $60, although discounts are available for club members.

www.fivefourclub.com

Le Tote X Olivia Culpo

The Medallion Lace Dress by Olivia Culpo for Le Tote. (Le Tote)

Celebrity-designed capsule collections for membership-based online retailers appear to be a growing trend. Earlier this month, actress and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo launched a collection of 10 pieces with Le Tote, a clothing and accessory rental service.

Pieces include summer staples such as a reversible bomber jacket, an embroidered maxi-dress and a V-front floral blouse. Culpo said her inspiration for the line was “girl power.” Prices range from $48 to $128 for Le Tote members and $78 to $178 for nonmembers.

www.letote.com

Tobi Tobin

A look at Tobi Tobin display inside the Bloomingdale's store at Westfield Century City. (Tobi Tobin)

Tobi Tobin isn’t one to add a ton of superfluous products to her brand. Instead, the Los Angeles designer has a tightly curated offering of exactly three things: fragrances, candles and chocolates. Last month, the former interior designer, who has a presence in three Los Angeles-area Bloomingdale’s stores in addition to a freestanding boutique in Brentwood, launched her “Black Box” monthly subscription service of a scented candle and a box of chocolates in four sizes.

“The candles use a higher concentration of oils than usual, so they fill a larger space,” she said. The artisanal dark chocolates come in espresso, ancho chile and Hawaiian red sea salt varieties. Black Boxes are between $64 and $175.

tobitobin.com

Bird Brooklyn

Bird Brooklyn in Culver City. (Bird Brooklyn / Jessica Antola)

To fashion retailer Jennifer Mankins, the summer’s most in-demand pieces will be sundresses that transition from day to night.

“They sold out in a second,” said Mankins, founder of Brooklyn-based Bird, the New York multi-brand retailer that opened its first West Coast store — it’s a 5,000-square-foot space in Culver City — in March. In addition to carrying brands such as Raquel Allegra and Marni, Mankins has unveiled a collection of Bird dresses in floral and peacock prints and solid chambray designs, priced from $295 to $395; Mankins said she has tried to keep prices of items in the store under $1,000. Also selling well at the local boutique? Strappy shoes in pretty fabrics, “because you don’t need the workhorse shoe here [that] you need in New York,” Mankins said.

8870 Washington Blvd., Culver City, birdbrooklyn.com

Jessica Rey

The Audrey dress, $124, from Jessica Rey's new Estella line. (Jessica Rey)

Former actress Jessica Rey, known for her vintage-inspired swimwear, last month unveiled a ready-to-wear offering inspired by the legendary style of Audrey Hepburn. Named Estella after the designer’s late mother, the new collection was created to be “flattering on all figures,” Rey said. Standout pieces include a cotton-spandex dress in dusty rose ($124) and a front-button full skirt in canary yellow ($98).

www.jessicarey.com

image@latimes.com

