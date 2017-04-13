Retail Happenings: Everything But Water swims into new Century City space; Joey Wölffer’s boho bags land in Culver City

In celebration of its latest store opening, resort retailer Everything But Water is launching a trio of capsule collections, including one made with recycled bottles.

The specialty store opened its fourth Los Angeles-area location in Century City in early April, offering chic beach looks including halter-neck maxi dresses with a handkerchief hem, golden sandals featuring a cascade of pink silk tassels and mirrored tunics with lavish thread work.

A dress and sandals from Everything But Water, which has a new Century City location.

Sabra Krock, the company’s co-founder and creative director, said the 1,200-square-foot store will also later this month showcase specially created laser-cut pieces from Marysia Swim, braided-back offerings from Vitamin A fashioned from recycled bottles and a reversible bikini line from L*Space. Krock said the store’s associates will help take the trauma out of swimsuit shopping by offering complimentary private consultations to find the most flattering shapes for customers and weigh in on cover-ups, hats, totes and travel accessories. Prices range from $100 to $615.

Everything But Water, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. (310) 843-9734, everythingbutwater.com

Boho bags and accessories arrive at Platform pop-up space

A bag from the Styleliner by Joey Wölffer.

Joey Wölffer’s signature upscale boho handbags have landed in the L.A. area at a pop-up space at Platform in Culver City. The bags — think lush fringes, pastel floral embroideries, hand-stitched straps and chunky horn-shaped hardware — are for women who are “not obsessed with big brand names,” said Wölffer, a scion of a Hamptons wine family in New York and descendant of the founder of the venerable British retailer Marks & Spencer.

“We use a lot of vintage textiles, so once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said, describing her typical client as a “traveling woman who is a little bohemian.” The 580-square-foot pop-up space, which will stay open until Aug. 14, will also sell cuffs and bracelets. Bracelets will range in price from $150 to $400, while bags are priced up to $1,000.

The Styleliner by Joey Wölffer pop-up space, Platform, 8830 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. thestyleliner.com

New kid on the Bloc to offer a mix of tech and style goods

A closer look at backpacks from Fjällräven.

The Bloc, the new retail and dining venue in downtown Los Angeles, is a fitting spot for the latest store by BrandsWalk, the 6-year-old Orange County-based tech fashion retailer. The location of the 1,600-square-foot store, which is set to open in early May, was selected because “it’s the newest and most innovative retail space in downtown Los Angeles,” said Roy Kim, chief operating officer of BrandsWalk.

Shoppers will find a curated selection of fashion-forward pieces with a tech component, whether that’s Bluetooth earphones from Will.I.Am and Kendall Jenner’s i.am+ line, Kate Spade’s stylish phone cases or Rebecca Minkoff’s cross-body phone bags. Store selections, which also include bags from Fjällräven, range from $20 to more than $1,000. “We’re seeing a big trend in wearable technology,” Kim said.

BrandsWalk, the Bloc, 700 S. Flower St., Los Angeles. www.brandswalk.com

A SoCal, New York fashion collaboration to make waves about

A look at board shorts with vertical stripes from Birdwell Beach Britches for Todd Snyder collaboration.

New York designer Todd Snyder has long been a fan of beloved Santa Ana-based casual brand Birdwell Beach Britches.

“Authenticity is so important to me,” he said. “I love brands that have a story.”

The result is a newly minted capsule collection collaboration with Birdwell of swim trunks, a towel, baseball hats, a bag and a competition jacket. Prices range from $48 to $168.

“We have board shorts inspired by the colors of when the full moon is out, in black and blue, and very East Coast driven,” Snyder said of the Moonlight Surf collection.

The Birdwell Beach Britches for Todd Snyder collection includes red and green board shorts as well as ones accented by stripes. Birdwell’s creative director, Natas Kaupas, said the collaboration made sense given the popularity of Birdwell on the East Coast.

“We sell a lot of shorts there,” he said. “With Todd’s track record, we were curious to get his take on the brand.”

The capsule collection offerings are available at toddsnyder.com.

