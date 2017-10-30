Maxfield hosts an athleisure-flavored Valentino shop-in-shop through Friday

West Hollywood’s Maxfield boutique is home to a Valentino pop-up shop that’s showcasing pieces from the label’s Resort 2018 collection through the end of the week.

The retail installation that’s taken up residence in the Jean Prouvé space adjacent to the Melrose Avenue store has a distinct athleisure-meets-the-street vibe complete with a chain link fence backdrop, gym-style benches and a wire bin full of black basketballs emblazoned with the white letters VLTN.

Those basketballs — a collaboration with Spalding — are among the items on offer, priced at $145 each. For those whose taste in luxury sports gear tends more toward downward dog than “Hoop Dreams,” there are also fuchsia pink VLTN yoga mats ($95).

But for the die-hard fashion fan, the real draw of the installation (one of only three in the U.S. and only a handful worldwide) will be the opportunity to get their hands on a deep bench of pieces from the retro-luxe-sports-flavored Resort 2018 apparel and accessories collection that ranges from high-waisted hammered satin track pants ($1,890) and matching track jackets ($1,900), spike-studded nappa leather slides ($725), studded lambskin handbags ($2,795), flowing, striped techno jersey dresses ($3,690) and pleated Lycra skirts ($980).

If you’re serious about putting a full-court press on your credit card, you’ll need to hustle over to Maxfield soon though, since the seven-day pop-up, which opened Oct. 26, is scheduled to “pop down” at the end of Friday.

VLTN at Maxfield, 8825 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood through Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

adam.tschorn@latimes.com

For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.

ALSO:

2017 InStyle Awards honor Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli as Designer of the Year

It's Valentino in the topiary and Zoe Saldana on the guest list at Lotusland's Avant Garden gala

Louise Linton pulls Valentino heel out of her regretful mouth