Adidas, JD Sports tap Hailey Baldwin and Stormzy for fall 2017 EQT advertising campaign

Hailey Baldwin and rapper Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. — better known as Stormzy — have been tapped by Adidas and JD Sports to star in the fall 2017 EQT campaign. EQT is part of the Adidas Equipment range that was launched in the Nineties for runners.

Baldwin’s campaign was shot by Bella Newman in Los Angeles while Reto Schimd photographed Stormzy in London. Baldwin and Stormzy were both wearing Adidas Originals gear. Baldwin is pictured wearing 3-Stripes high-neck crop top, California T-Shirt, 3-Stripes leggings and the chevron sweatshirt with Adidas Originals EQT Racing ADV sneakers.

Baldwin said she liked EQT’s mix of Nineties style and modern street-led aesthetic. “It brings a throwback element to your look but with a super modern interpretation,” Baldwin said. “I’m all about off-duty style and the EQT is super versatile.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy is pictured wearing a California T-shirt and a zip hoodie with Adidas Originals EQT Support 93/17 trainers. “I grew up wearing Adidas and copping new clothes from JD Sports, so they both hold a lot of meaning for me,” the musician said.

The campaign will run in JD Stores across the U.K., Ireland and Europe and on the JD web site.

ALSO

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's creative director, brings his French style to a fashion army in L.A.

Smokey and the bandannas: Filson launches limited-edition collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service

Socks with Mohawks? SoCal brands Stance and Libertine pair up to put their best feet forward