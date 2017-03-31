Anthropologie, Dr. Scholl’s collaborate on spring shoes

Anthropologie and Dr. Scholl’s have teamed on a collection of spring shoes. The three-style range includes wedged sandals and a flat sneaker.

The collection is set to launch April 25 at Anthropologie stores, priced from $108 to $128.

The firms have been working together on-and-off since 2013.

Said Katie Moore, senior designer for Dr. Scholl’s: “Because of our history of partnership with Anthropologie and our understanding of the styles that have done well for their consumer, this was an easy collaboration. We followed Anthropologie’s lead on material inspiration that aligned with their spring ready to wear. Basically, it was a collaborative effort that started with a selection of styles and materials, which we worked to narrow down to a capsule collection — keeping in mind the consumer and our shared goal to curate a hand-crafted collection that offered a range of options.”

Launch Gallery: Anthropologie and Dr. Scholl's Team on Shoe Collection

