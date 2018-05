Ashley Tisdale talks social media, fan interaction and buying her makeup business from BH Cosmetics

Ashley Tisdale: I have definitely in the past done that. Because we're re-branding and also because I've been waiting to tell my fans about taking over — once that comes out, you'll see a lot more on my own Instagram. For me, it's just finding the balance. I think Jen Atkin does such a great job at doing it. I'm an actress, a producer and have my makeup line and I want to be able to show off everything, but in the right way. There's a balance, and I have to find it. But I'm the person posting on Illuminate…if only people knew I ran both.