Ashley Tisdale talks social media, fan interaction and buying her makeup business from BH Cosmetics

A.T.: I love clothes. My shopping habits are shopping online. I'm a huge fan of Shopbop and Fwrd by Elyse, Revolve, Zara — I'm kind of all over the board. I get inspiration from Instagram and then I start searching and finding things. Even when I go into the store they don't have the new stuff, and it's like, "oh, I just saw that online, I could have just ordered it instead of coming in." I also was scarred because I just went shopping at Madison on Robertson and I went to the salon and got robbed — someone took the shopping bag out of my car…it does not encourage me to go into stores.