Bella Hadid confirms she will walk in Victoria’s Secret fashion show

The woman whose debut at last year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show set social media abuzz is set to return to the catwalk again: Bella will be back.

The younger Hadid sister revealed on Instagram Saturday evening that she will once again walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, this year to be held in Shanghai. “I am so excited!..!!!! Thank you,” the model wrote. “I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy and honored…I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx”

Hadid’s debut last year in Paris was the most talked-about moment after the show; her strut down the runway had her walking past recent ex-boyfriend and performer The Weeknd.

Casting for the 2017 show has been taking place in New York this week, and models like Devon Windsor, Maria Borges and Grace Elizabeth have all taken to social media to express their joy over making the cut. Whether big sister Gigi and pal Kendall Jenner will appear in the 2017 show, however, remains to be seen.

ALSO

A bargain barber tries to survive in an Echo Park that keeps rapidly changing

Smashbox Cosmetics opens its first U.S. store in Venice

On the hunt for those fast-selling Moschino beauty products? We'll tell you where to find them