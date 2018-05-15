Cartier takes on a new role as the official jewelry partner of summer film ‘Ocean’s 8’

The film's necklace was made within the brand's Paris high jewelry workshop at Rue de la Paix. It took around eight weeks to complete and is based on an original 1931 design by Jacques Cartier made for the Maharaja of Nawanagar. The original included the Queen of Holland, a blue-white diamond weighing 136.25 carats which at the time was known as "the finest cascade of colored diamonds in the world." While the original jewel no longer exists, within its archives the company preserved a design drawing as well as photographs; the creation sketch was then used as a blueprint for the version seen in the film.