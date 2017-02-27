Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson score big Oscar numbers on Instagram

The 2017 Oscars almost went off without a hitch and saw Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and “Moonlight” take home the biggest awards of the night. Though the event was all about the Academy Award winners, Instagram named a separate set of champs: those with the most-liked Oscars photos and videos.

First up was Justin Timberlake, whose pre-show warm up “Boomerang” scored the most views — more than 2.5 million — of all the Oscars-related videos that night.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flexed his “Moana” muscles for a cool million likes, making his the most-liked pic.

Nina Dobrev’s Instagram takeover announcement won her second place for most-liked Oscars photo.

And finally, Chrissy Teigen racked up more than 445,000 likes while posing at what looks like the bar.

Other highlights included Jessica Biel and Timberlake eating before the after party; Priyanka Chopra indulging in an In-N-Out Burger, and Halle Berry leaving her Versace on the floor à la Bruno Mars.

Nothing like a quick dip in the pool after a long night out.

