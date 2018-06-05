CFDA Awards: Night of the icons

The night’s Fashion Icon Award winner Naomi Campbell, in a beaded scarlet Calvin Klein dress, paused to apply lip gloss while photographers huddled around her. Dropping the lip gloss momentarily, it was quickly swept up by her handlers as she stood waiting. “I want to be shot in the light,” she told the photographers, moving toward a brightly lit back wall for her moment (she wasn’t one of the original supermodels for no reason).