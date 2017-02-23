Chasing after millennial shoppers with Oscars commercial about diamonds

The Diamond Producers Agency will capitalize on one of television’s glitziest nights. The agency — known as the DPA — was established by seven of the world’s biggest diamond mines in an effort to recapture the millennial market. It is set to air its “Real Is Rare” campaign for the first time, during the Academy Awards.

The commercial, titled “The Runaways,” looks to capture the essence of an Airbnb generation. It begins on a farm, trailing a woman in a satin bomber jacket and a man with billowing hair — both frolicking with a rooster. Amid a saucy scene in a ramshackle apartment, a necklace strung with a trio of diamond rings appears on the woman’s neck.

“This is a generation that has never been exposed to a category of [diamond] marketing geared toward them,” DPA chief executive officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr, told WWD at the Real Is Rare campaign launch in October.

“The whole point is to put the meaning of a diamond in perspective. People spend a lot of money on completely disposable things — changing phones every year, spending a lot of money on tattoos for that matter. We live in a world where everything is ephemeral, everything is disposable and completely dematerialized.

“Millennials are looking for something genuine and authentic. What’s unique about diamonds is that they are a natural resource finite in nature and when you tell [Millennials] that diamonds are billions of years old and from the earth, they really respond.”

The Real Is Rare campaign is the first effort by the association to target the age group, for which “the diamond dream” has lost its luster. The DPA hopes its turnaround efforts will contribute to a sustained diamond mining business ‚ ensuring that resources allocated toward uncovering new mines will not go to waste.

#RealisRare: Runaways

