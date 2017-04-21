Frédéric Malle and Alber Elbaz celebrate Superstitious fragrance

“We had a blind date and it started like that,” said Frédéric Malle on his fragrance collaboration with Alber Elbaz. “It just felt very natural and nine months later we had a baby!”

The perfume publisher and former Lanvin designer, Elbaz, came together Thursday night at the Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue location to highlight the launch of their fragrance collaboration, called Superstitious. The event brought together the likes of Glenda Bailey, Simon Doonan and Amanda Ross, among others.

Amanda Ross Charles Roussel / BFA.com / WWD Amanda Ross Amanda Ross (Charles Roussel / BFA.com / WWD)

“The fragrance is something that Frédéric worked on for a very long time,” Elbaz said. “My side was to come together, create a story with Frédéric and find a name. We just put all of this friendship and great moments together.”

To promote the fragrance, which is available exclusively at Barneys New York in the U.S., the pair signed boxes of the fragrance for clients, who also got the chance to take pictures with the perfumer and designer. Copies of Malle’s book, “Frédéric Malle: On Perfume Making,” were also available for purchase.

“It’s a beautiful fragrance and a really nice collaboration between two amazingly talented artists and designers,” said Daniella Vitale, chief executive officer of Barneys New York. “Both of them started with Barneys, which is an amazing story in itself. They both come from two completely different worlds and it’s nice they were able to collaborate on something unique to both of them.”

With French perfumer Dominique Ropion, Malle worked to create a fragrance that is meant to capture the scent of a dress. Classic and mysterious like Elbaz’s designs, the fragrance is made with notes of Turkish rose, Egyptian jasmine, peach, sandalwood and patchouli. It currently retails for $370 at Barneys New York and Frédéric Malle’s freestanding stores and web site.

“We did it with passion and love,” Elbaz said. “When people ask me what the ingredients are, I say love and friendship.”

Superstitious fragrance at Barneys New York store on Madison Avenue in New York. Charles Roussel / BFA.com / WWD Superstitious fragrance at Barneys New York store on Madison Avenue in New York. Superstitious fragrance at Barneys New York store on Madison Avenue in New York. (Charles Roussel / BFA.com / WWD)

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

Why is Mr Porter serving up palm trees and surf vibes? To celebrate California style

Why did Ty Dolla Sign and Joel McHale check into a Hollywood motel? The answer is more stylish than seedy

Frédéric Malle puts the finishing touches on a new perfume launch and Melrose Place store