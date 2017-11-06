Gerard Darel to open U.S. boutiques in New York, Los Angeles

Paris-based contemporary fashion brand Gerard Darel will expand into the U.S. with the opening of freestanding boutiques in New York and Los Angeles beginning this month. The New York flagship will open at 145 Spring Street in SoHo on Nov. 8 and the Los Angeles location, in Westfield Century City, will open Dec. 17. The outdoor shopping center recently underwent a $1 billion renovation.

The stores will showcase Gerard Darel’s Parisian aesthetic with vintage furnishings fused with modern elements unique to the New York and Los Angeles locales. Both boutiques will carry the full range of women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and accessories.

The brand, which was founded in 1971 by Danielle and Gerard Darel, made its entry into the U.S. market via Bloomingdale’s shop-in-shops at 20 locations. Today it is sold in more than 50 countries, in more than 500 boutiques and shop-in-shops worldwide.

The label has amassed a celebrity following including Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, Olivia Palermo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Halle Berry. It has also tapped Stephanie Seymour, Christy Turlington Burns and Robin Wright for past campaigns. Peter Lindbergh shot Wright at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Gerard Darel’s current spokeswoman is French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

David Maruani, Gerard Darel’s director, said he believes the brand has “huge potential” due to its fusion of timeless pieces and contemporary designs. “We can provide the best of both worlds,” he noted.

Since the founding family regained control of the brand two years ago, it has worked to expand its global presence, with plans to enter major markets such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Spain. The next store openings include Brompton Road in London and Barcelona.

