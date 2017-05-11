Gigi Hadid renews contract with Tommy Hilfiger for 2 more seasons

Gigi Hadid has re-upped her contract with Tommy Hilfiger. Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., said Tuesday that the 22-year-old model will continue as the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger women’s wear, including apparel, footwear, watches and accessories. Her ambassadorship reflects Hilfger’s ongoing strategy to expand its women’s business globally.

Following the successful launch of the Tommy x Gigi collaborative collections for fall 2016 (shown in New York) and spring (shown in Los Angeles), Hadid will continue to codesign the Tommy x Gigi collection in collaboration with Hilfiger for another two seasons. Hilfiger officials declined to reveal in which city the fall 2017 show will take place.

Known as an “Insta-model,” Hadid has 33.9 million Instagram followers.

“Gigi is a force in the fashion industry and the ultimate Tommy Girl,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Her positive, down-to-earth energy and cool, effortless style continue to captivate her audiences around the world. I have loved designing the Tommy x Gigi collections with her and I look forward to continuing our partnership for another year.”

WWD Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid (WWD)

In February, the Tommy x Gigi spring collection was shown at the TommyNow runway show in Venice Beach, Los Angeles before an audience of 3,000 guests, including 2,000 consumers. The show was inspired by a West Coast music and arts festival, complete with musicians, drum circle players, roller skaters, skateboarders, fire dancers stilt walkers, Hula-hoop illusionists and unicyclists. It was also based on the see-now-buy-now runway model whereby all the looks from the spring show, including the Tommy x Gigi collection, were immediately available to purchase across all sales channels in more than 70 countries globally. The fall 2016 show took place at the South Street Seaport in New York, where Hilfiger created a “Tommy Pier” carnival experience.

Following each of the Tommy x Gigi shows, Hadid traveled to cities worldwide, including Berlin, Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Amsterdam, London, Milan and Paris, to promote and present the collections personally and meet her fans.

“It has been a dream come true to work with Tommy Hilfiger, a brand that I genuinely love and have been a fan of my entire life,” said Hadid. “Collaborating with Tommy has been an inspiring and an amazing introduction to the world of design. We’ve loved presenting our collections directly to our fans on the runway each season — it has been such a memorable experience that has been exciting to share with my followers.”

Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said, “The Tommy x Gigi collaborative collections and our TommyNow ‘see-now-buy-now’ global runway platform are driving the strong momentum behind Tommy Hilfiger women’s wear. The results continue to exceed expectations in every area of our business — from engagement with new audiences to increases in social media and press visibility to double-digit sales growth for two consecutive seasons. The halo effect across the brand has positively impacted all divisions globally, and we’re excited to continue building on this success in our upcoming seasons.”

Hilfiger is no stranger to celebrity collaborations, but the Hadid tie-up was the first time a celebrity co-designed a collection and shared the label with Hilfiger. Over the years the designer has collaborated with David Bowie, Iman, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Zooey Deschanel and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Top models who have walked in his runway shows include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, Georgia May Jagger, Joan Smalls and Stella Maxwell.

