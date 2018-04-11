Gucci launches limited-edition collection with Ignasi Monreal

Gucci continues its collaboration with Ignasi Monreal by launching a new limited edition collection of sweatshirts and T-shirts in collaboration with the young Spanish artist behind the brand’s recent advertising campaigns.

The capsule, called #GucciHallucination, will launch exclusively on Gucci.com on April 11, and includes nine sweatshirts and nine T-shirts featuring the dreamy digital artworks by Monreal for the spring 2018 campaign.

A #GucciHallucination T-shirt. WWD

The lineup comprises 200 of each T-shirt design and 100 of each sweatshirt illustration, each bearing a numbered label to be delivered to customers in special packaging featuring the artist’s work.

A limited edition #GucciHallucination sweatshirt. WWD

Monreal first worked with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele on the #GucciGram project in 2015, and the artist’s designs of a fortune teller and a weather forecaster were printed on T-shirts for the Gucci cruise 2018 collection. Inspired by Greek and Roman mythology, Monreal created a campaign for the 2017 holiday season and gift catalogue, one of the works appearing on the Gucci Art Walls in Milan and New York for the launch of Gucci Bloom fragrance.

He recently created the artworks featuring the new collection for the spring 2018 campaign, and took part in the campaign’s ironic video as the curator of a fictitious Gucci gallery. Monreal has also created the artwork that now decorates a wall just off East London’s Brick Lane, the first of its kind to debut in Great Britain.