Hailee Steinfeld to promote Mission's new activewear line

Mission has tapped Hailee Steinfeld to help promote its new VaporActive apparel line. The 20-year-old singer and actress will appear in Mission’s ad campaign and serve as a brand ambassador for the collection, which launched in March. According to Josh Shaw, Mission’s founder and chief executive officer, Steinfeld, who got her big break at 13 in “True Grit,” aligned perfectly with the brand.

“We probably spent a year and a half researching who would be the best person to partner with. We looked to hardcore athletes in individual sports, team sports, singers and actresses,” Shaw said. “Hailee’s approach to life and how she has succeeded at such an early age connects with our DNA as a brand and a company.”

Steinfeld joins Dwyane Wade, Serena Williams, Reggie Bush and more who not only promote Mission’s products but are equity owners. She wore the VaporActive sports bra, compression shorts and HydroActive Max Cooling towel in her new music video for “Most Girls.”

“I love the fact that I don’t have to compromise style and comfort in order to capitalize on the benefits of cutting-edge temperature technologies in my workout attire,” Steinfeld said. “I’ve grown up in an innovation generation where speed, style and science work together seamlessly, and Mission embodies the same philosophy.”

Mission, which was founded in 2009, is known for its cooling accessories that utilize wet-to-cool technology. For VaporActive, which includes men’s and women’s assortments, Mission utilized dry-to-cool properties by using 37.5, a fiber formerly called Cocona that activates carbon from coconut shells to move water away from a heat source and dissipate it. The line, which is sold on Amazon, Eastbay, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Mission web sites, retails from $30 to $75.

Shaw believes activewear is at the front of the growth curve.

“The category has by no means seen its heyday,” Shaw said. “But there are too many ‘me too’ brands that are making active apparel without any core, functional benefits. You must have something that stands out and differentiates you from competitors to win. It’s going to be all about function and true technology in the fiber. We are seeing what’s coming down the pipeline for technology and fiber and it’s mind blowing.”

