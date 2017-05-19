About last night: Harry Styles and James Corden trade shirts

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden had more outfit changes than normal on Thursday’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Harry Styles — who is in promotion mode, having dropped his solo debut album last week — capped off his weeklong residency on the late night talk show by hopping in the front seat and belting out his latest tunes next to Corden as the pair drives around.

“Can we talk about fashion for a moment? You’ve started to make some quite bold choices in your life,” says Corden, likely referring to Styles’ recent outing wearing heeled loafers and a red-and-white tartan suit by Vivienne Westwood. For the start of the “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Styles opted for a comparatively tame flowered short-sleeved button-up shirt.

“But here’s the thing, it’s quite annoying because you can pull it off,” Corden continues of his copilot’s look. “If I was wearing that shirt, I’d just look like I was on my way to a barbecue, you know what I mean? I don’t know if I could wear that.”

“There’s only one way to find out,” Styles replies, before swapping the top for Corden’s blue polo. “I mean, I look like I should be at a Miami Vice convention,” Corden remarks of his new look. The pair continue to swap three more shirt styles — an argyle sweater, tight gold lamé T-shirt and, finally, a black mesh tank top with leather vest.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Corden will host the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018, when the show returns to New York for the first time since 2003. Corden hosted the Grammys for the first time in February, but has plenty of awards show experience — he hosted the Tony Awards in 2016 at New York’s Beacon Theatre and has served as emcee of the Brit Awards several times in past years.

Who knows? Maybe the former One Direction band member will get an opportunity to carpool with Corden to next year’s Grammys, set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Ti ... As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Ti ... See more videos

ALSO

What tale do Margaret Atwood's moccasins tell? Toronto shoe museum displays them and connects the dots

Goodbye side boob, hello butt cheek: Reflections on the new female erogenous zone

50 fashionable firsts to mark South Coast Plaza's 50th anniversary