Jessica Chastain marries Moncler executive in Italy

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo on Saturday. The ceremony took place at the groom’s family-owned 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in the Italian city of Treviso, located about 25 miles from Venice.

The bride wore a custom-made strapless white gown, which she styled with a simple updo and long veil.

The ceremony gathered celebrities and representatives of the fashion world, including Anne Hathaway, who was wearing a violet a red Valentino gown, flanked by husband Adam Shulman; actress Emily Blunt, who sported a Peter Pilotto fall cerise dress with metallic sandals; Moncler’s chief executive officer Remo Ruffini; Giorgio Armani’s niece Roberta Armani; British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful, and socialite Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, who wore an Azzedine Alaïa fall 2016 two-piece look, made of a burgundy laced crop top and long skirt.

Chastain’s “Zero Dark Thirty” costar Edgar Ramirez and Canadian director Xavier Dolan also arrived in Italy for the occasion, sharing moments of the pre-wedding party hosted in Venice on Friday on their Instagram accounts.

For the occasion, Chastain wore a red short dress with embroideries paired with snakeskin Louboutin booties.

The couple started to date in 2013. Passi de Preposulo belongs to a noble family that goes back over 1,000 years, based in Bergamo Alta, an hour drive from Milan.

He works at Moncler, managing the celebrities and events department of the label. Passi de Proposulo’s former experiences include director of public relations at Giorgio Armani group.

