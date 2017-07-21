Kim Kardashian West, Halsey attend Balmain party with Olivier Rousteing in Beverly Hills

“My hair is jacked. I have a red lip. I’m so French right now,” joked Gillian Jacobs as she walked into the Balmain party in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. It wasn’t just any old party — an art-filled mansion with see-through floors and an indoor swimming pool was bathed in pink lights, creating a backdrop for models and guests to saunter down the stairway in resort 2018 clothes.

The cause for celebration: the fashion house’s new Melrose Place boutique and its collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, unveiled the day before.

“This is Balmain world,” said creative director Olivier Rousteing as he looked around the expansive lawn, dotted with mirrored cubes in which guests could sample the new headphones and Balmain playlist. “I think it was the house of Michael Jackson as well, so I just feel like it’s so close to my world, all of what I love.”

Rousteing’s friends — including Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Kate Bosworth, Halsey, Jaime King, Miguel and Hailee Steinfeld — all took turns taking pictures with him, clad in embellished runway outfits, many of which took a good bit of muscle to pull off.

“It’s really heavy,” said Kardashian of her floor-length grommet skirt.

“This jacket weighs like 30 pounds,” said King. “But I appreciate all the work that went into it. My mother was a seamstress.”

“I feel like I wanna hike these up right now,” said Steinfeld of her thigh-high, lace-up boots. She was in a good spot, a velvet sofa beside the staircase on which models formed a beautiful tableau before heading into the ballroom, where Migos treated the crowd to a set. “I’m obsessed with them,” she added.

“How long are you in town?” Washington asked Rousteing. He replied, “I’m leaving tomorrow and I arrived yesterday. Welcome to my life. But it’s an amazing life.”

